Alex Wilkins scores 33 to lead Furman to 75-70 victory over Chattanooga

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alex Wilkins scored 33 points to propel Furman to a 75-70 victory over Chattanooga on Sunday.…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alex Wilkins scored 33 points to propel Furman to a 75-70 victory over Chattanooga on Sunday.

Wilkins added five assists for the Paladins (16-7, 7-3 Southern Conference). Cooper Bowser and Eddrin Bronson both scored nine.

The Mocs (9-14, 3-7) were led by Brennan Watkins, who finished with 19 points and three steals. Tedrick Washington Jr. added 16 points and three steals, while Jordan Frison scored nine.

Furman went into the half leading Chattanooga 42-23. Wilkins put up 14 points in the half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.