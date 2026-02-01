Live Radio
Alex Wilkins scores 33 to lead Furman to 75-70 victory over Chattanooga

The Associated Press

February 1, 2026, 5:13 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alex Wilkins scored 33 points to propel Furman to a 75-70 victory over Chattanooga on Sunday.

Wilkins added five assists for the Paladins (16-7, 7-3 Southern Conference). Cooper Bowser and Eddrin Bronson both scored nine.

The Mocs (9-14, 3-7) were led by Brennan Watkins, who finished with 19 points and three steals. Tedrick Washington Jr. added 16 points and three steals, while Jordan Frison scored nine.

Furman went into the half leading Chattanooga 42-23. Wilkins put up 14 points in the half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

