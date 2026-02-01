Alabama State and Florida A&M meet for conference showdown

Florida A&M Rattlers (8-11, 5-3 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (6-15, 3-5 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (8-11, 5-3 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (6-15, 3-5 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Micah Simpsom and Alabama State host Tyler Shirley and Florida A&M in SWAC play.

The Hornets have gone 2-2 at home. Alabama State is the SWAC leader with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jerquarius Stanback averaging 2.0.

The Rattlers are 5-3 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is ninth in the SWAC scoring 68.8 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

Alabama State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Alabama State allows.

The Hornets and Rattlers face off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asjon Anderson is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 16.9 points and 3.6 assists. Simpsom is averaging 12.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Jaquan Sanders is averaging 12.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Rattlers. Shirley is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

