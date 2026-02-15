Alabama A&M hosts Williams and UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (11-14, 8-4 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (14-11, 7-5 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (11-14, 8-4 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (14-11, 7-5 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces Alabama A&M after Quion Williams scored 23 points in UAPB’s 79-61 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Bulldogs are 10-3 on their home court. Alabama A&M is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Lions are 8-4 in SWAC play. UAPB is 3-0 in one-possession games.

Alabama A&M’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UAPB gives up. UAPB has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of Alabama A&M have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Golden Lions face off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Bulldogs. Koron Davis is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is shooting 49.2% and averaging 18.2 points for the Golden Lions. Jaquan Scott is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

