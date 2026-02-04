Alabama A&M Bulldogs play the Grambling Tigers, aim for 9th straight victory

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-9, 8-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (6-15, 3-5 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-9, 8-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (6-15, 3-5 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M seeks to build upon its eight-game win streak with a victory against Grambling.

The Tigers are 5-4 on their home court. Grambling averages 18.0 turnovers per game and is 5-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M ranks eighth in the SWAC shooting 25.7% from 3-point range.

Grambling is shooting 35.4% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 37.7% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M averages 62.0 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 65.8 Grambling allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaniah Nunn is averaging 12 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Monica Marsh is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kalia Walker is averaging 13.6 points for the Bulldogs. Maori Davenport is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 65.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.