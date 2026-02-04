Aden Holloway, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. lift Alabama to 100-97 win over Texas A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Aden Holloway scored 20 points, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with about a minute…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Aden Holloway scored 20 points, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with about a minute left, and Alabama outlasted Texas A&M 100-97 on Wednesday night.

In a game that saw 28 lead changes and 13 ties, Wrightsell’s 3-pointer gave the Crimson Tide a 97-95 lead with 1:11 remaining. Holloway’s layup made it 99-95 with 22 seconds left.

Later trailing 100-97, the Aggies had one last chance to tie, but Rylan Griffen missed a 3-pointer as time ran out.

Labaron Philon scored 17 points, Wrightsell 16, Amari Allen 12 and London Jemison 10 off the bench for Alabama (15-7, 5-4 SEC).

Rashaun Agee led Texas A&M with 21 points. Marcus Hill scored 18 points and Griffen added 17 for the Aggies (17-5, 7-2), who fell into a first-place tie with Florida, their next opponent.

Both teams rely heavily on the 3-pointer and there were 79 attempted 3s in the game. Alabama made 16 of 48 and Texas A&M hit on 13 of 31.

Jemison scored seven points in Alabama’s 12-2 run that gave the Crimson Tide a 28-19 lead midway through the first half. The Aggies responded with two dunks by Jamie Vinson and 3-pointers from Griffen and Zach Clemence to take a 29-28 lead with seven minutes remaining in the half.

There were four lead changes in the next couple of minutes then Texas A&M went up by six on a 3-pointer by Vinson. Alabama hit three 3s in the final 3 1/2 minutes, the last from Wrightsell at the buzzer to tie the score at 46.

Up next

Texas A&M: The Aggies host No. 17 Florida on Saturday.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide visit Auburn on Saturday. ___

