Adams and UTEP host Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (15-5, 8-1 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (10-10, 2-7 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (15-5, 8-1 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (10-10, 2-7 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP hosts Louisiana Tech after Portia Adams scored 21 points in UTEP’s 79-69 win against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Miners are 9-4 on their home court. UTEP is third in the CUSA scoring 66.8 points while shooting 37.3% from the field.

The Lady Techsters are 8-1 in conference matchups. Louisiana Tech leads the CUSA with 17.1 assists. Joy Madison-Key leads the Lady Techsters with 3.7.

UTEP scores 66.8 points, 6.8 more per game than the 60.0 Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

The Miners and Lady Techsters face off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adams is averaging 10.9 points for the Miners. Ivane Tensaie is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Paris Bradley is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 9-1, averaging 72.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.