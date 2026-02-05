Abidde’s 19 lead Albany over Bryant 65-63

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Isaac Abidde’s 19 points helped Albany defeat Bryant 65-63 on Thursday. Abidde also contributed three steals…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Isaac Abidde’s 19 points helped Albany defeat Bryant 65-63 on Thursday.

Abidde also contributed three steals for the Great Danes (8-16, 4-5 America East Conference). Amir Lindsey added 15 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc while they also had seven assists and three steals. Jaden Kempson finished with 13 points and added seven rebounds.

Timofei Rudovskii led the way for the Bulldogs (7-16, 3-6) with 24 points and two steals. Aaron Davis III added 18 points for Bryant. Ashley Sims II also had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.