Zuniga and NJIT host Albany

Albany Great Danes (11-9, 1-6 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (13-7, 4-3 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Albany after Alejandra Zuniga scored 22 points in NJIT’s 52-51 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Highlanders have gone 6-4 at home. NJIT leads the America East with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Ava Locklear averaging 6.0.

The Great Danes have gone 1-6 against America East opponents. Albany ranks second in the America East shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

NJIT scores 67.9 points, 12.6 more per game than the 55.3 Albany gives up. Albany averages 59.8 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 64.7 NJIT gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Kulyk averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Zuniga is shooting 44.9% and averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

Delanie Hill is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Great Danes. Amaya Stewart is averaging 10.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 55.5 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

