Zion Obanla scores 20 to lead Maryland-Eastern Shore over Norfolk State 74-70

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Zion Obanla had 20 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 74-70 victory over Norfolk State on Monday night.

Obanla added eight rebounds for the Hawks (7-13, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jaden Cooper scored 19 and grabbed five rebounds. Michael Teal shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Spartans (7-12, 1-2) were led by Elijah Jamison with 15 points and six assists. Keyontae Lewis added 13 points and three steals, while Jordan Leaks scored nine.

