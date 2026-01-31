Ziebell leads No. 1 UConn against No. 15 Tennessee

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (14-4, 6-1 SEC) at UConn Huskies (22-0, 12-0 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (14-4, 6-1 SEC) at UConn Huskies (22-0, 12-0 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn hosts No. 15 Tennessee after Allie Ziebell scored 34 points in UConn’s 97-39 win over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Huskies have gone 10-0 at home. UConn is 20-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Lady Volunteers are 6-1 in road games. Tennessee ranks 200th in college basketball averaging 9.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 30.0% from deep. Mia Pauldo leads the team averaging 2.1 makes while shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

UConn averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.6 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Tennessee allows. Tennessee scores 27.9 more points per game (78.4) than UConn allows (50.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Strong is averaging 19.1 points, eight rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Talaysia Cooper is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Lady Volunteers. Pauldo is averaging 15.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 90.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 17.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 54.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.5 points per game.

Lady Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.