Ziare Wells scores 23 as Oakland rolls to 97-72 victory over Cleveland State

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Ziare Wells had 23 points to propel Oakland to a 97-72 victory over Cleveland State…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Ziare Wells had 23 points to propel Oakland to a 97-72 victory over Cleveland State on Friday night.

Wells also added eight rebounds and three steals for the Golden Grizzlies (9-8, 5-1 Horizon League). Michael Houge totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Brody Robinson scored 13.

Dayan Nessah finished with 16 points for the Vikings (5-12, 1-5). Preist Ryan added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Tre Beard pitched in with 11 points and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.