Zeigler’s 28 help Ball State defeat Ohio 76-71

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Armoni Zeigler’s 28 points helped Ball State defeat Ohio 76-71 on Friday. Zeigler added seven rebounds…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Armoni Zeigler’s 28 points helped Ball State defeat Ohio 76-71 on Friday.

Zeigler added seven rebounds for the Cardinals (5-13, 1-5 Mid-American Conference). Davion Hill scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Devon Barnes shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Bobcats (10-9, 4-3) were led in scoring by Aidan Hadaway and Jackson Paveletzke, who finished with 22 points apiece. Javan Simmons had 13 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Hill led Ball State with 13 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.