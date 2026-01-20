Zeigler, Hill lead Ball State over Central Michigan 68-67

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Armoni Zeigler scored 17 points, Davion Hill converted a three-point play with 16 seconds remaining…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Armoni Zeigler scored 17 points, Davion Hill converted a three-point play with 16 seconds remaining and Ball State took down Central Michigan 68-67 on Tuesday.

Zeigler also added seven rebounds for the Cardinals (6-13, 2-5 Mid-American Conference). Devon Barnes added 17 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range. Hill shot 5 of 16 from the field and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Logan McIntire led the way for the Chippewas (5-14, 1-6) with 21 points. Tamario Adley added 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals for Central Michigan. Keenan Garner also recorded 10 points and eight rebounds.

Ball State went into the half leading Central Michigan 33-20. Zeigler scored 11 points in the half. Barnes scored a team-high 12 points for Ball State in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

