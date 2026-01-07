Zaccagnini leads Iona against Niagara after 34-point outing

Iona Gaels (8-7, 1-4 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (0-13, 0-4 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iona Gaels (8-7, 1-4 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (0-13, 0-4 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays Niagara after Mya Zaccagnini scored 34 points in Iona’s 94-80 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Purple Eagles are 0-4 on their home court. Niagara gives up 86.5 points and has been outscored by 34.7 points per game.

The Gaels are 1-4 in conference play. Iona is sixth in the MAAC scoring 59.5 points per game and is shooting 34.6%.

Niagara is shooting 32.4% from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points lower than the 41.4% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 59.5 points per game, 27.0 fewer points than the 86.5 Niagara allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talia Dial is shooting 31.7% and averaging 12.6 points for the Purple Eagles. Caliana Fenceroy is averaging 5.3 points over the last 10 games.

Zaccagnini is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 10.3 points and 1.7 steals. Zoey Ward is averaging 13.9 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 52.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.4 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 61.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

