Youngstown State visits Luehring and Oakland

Youngstown State Penguins (15-7, 8-4 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-13, 5-6 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts Youngstown State after Makenzie Luehring scored 24 points in Oakland’s 64-61 win against the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Golden Grizzlies are 4-3 on their home court. Oakland has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Penguins have gone 8-4 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State has a 5-4 record against teams over .500.

Oakland averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 66.7 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 71.3 Oakland allows.

The Golden Grizzlies and Penguins meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luehring is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 12.1 points and 3.5 assists. Angie Smith is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Danielle Cameron is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 9.6 points. Sarah Baker is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

