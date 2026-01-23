Youngstown State hosts Milwaukee after Carroll’s 34-point showing

Milwaukee Panthers (8-13, 4-6 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (10-11, 3-7 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Milwaukee Panthers (8-13, 4-6 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (10-11, 3-7 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on Milwaukee after Cris Carroll scored 34 points in Youngstown State’s 88-81 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Penguins have gone 7-3 in home games. Youngstown State averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 5-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Panthers have gone 4-6 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee is 5-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Youngstown State is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 47.9% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Youngstown State allows.

The Penguins and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carroll is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 17.5 points. Bryson Dawkins is shooting 54.7% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

Amar Augillard is scoring 13.2 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Panthers. Josh Dixon is averaging 12.9 points and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-7, averaging 79.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

