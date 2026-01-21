Youngstown State hosts Green Bay following Carroll’s 21-point performance

Green Bay Phoenix (11-9, 6-3 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (9-11, 2-7 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

Green Bay Phoenix (11-9, 6-3 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (9-11, 2-7 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts Green Bay after Cris Carroll scored 21 points in Youngstown State’s 80-78 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Penguins have gone 6-3 in home games. Youngstown State ranks seventh in the Horizon League with 14.5 assists per game led by Andrew King averaging 3.6.

The Phoenix are 6-3 in Horizon League play. Green Bay gives up 75.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

Youngstown State scores 79.8 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 75.3 Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 74.1 points per game, 1.4 more than the 72.7 Youngstown State gives up.

The Penguins and Phoenix face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carroll is averaging 16.7 points for the Penguins. Rich Rolf is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marcus Hall is averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Phoenix. CJ O’Hara is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-7, averaging 81.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.