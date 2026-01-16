Youngstown State faces IU Indianapolis after Baker’s 25-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-11, 2-6 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (13-5, 6-2 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-11, 2-6 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (13-5, 6-2 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on IU Indianapolis after Sarah Baker scored 25 points in Youngstown State’s 78-67 win against the Wright State Raiders.

The Penguins are 6-2 in home games. Youngstown State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaguars are 2-6 against Horizon opponents. IU Indianapolis ranks eighth in the Horizon with 29.6 rebounds per game led by Hailey Smith averaging 5.8.

Youngstown State scores 69.2 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 68.0 IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis scores 7.6 more points per game (65.9) than Youngstown State gives up (58.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Santoro is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Baker is shooting 53.6% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Smith is averaging 9.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Jaguars. Nevaeh Foster is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

