Younger’s 24 lead UNC Greensboro past Chattanooga 77-72

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — KJ Younger had 24 points nine rebounds as UNC Greensboro beat Chattanooga 77-72 on Thursday. Justin…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — KJ Younger had 24 points nine rebounds as UNC Greensboro beat Chattanooga 77-72 on Thursday.

Justin Neely made 5 of 8 from the field and finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Spartans (5-9, 1-0 Southern Conference). Donald Whitehead Jr. shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Mocs (6-8, 0-1) were led in scoring by Jikari Johnson, who finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Chattanooga also got 12 points apiece from Collin Mulholland and Brennan Watkins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.