Yeo has 18 as Seattle U knocks off San Diego 75-64

SEATTLE (AP) — Junseok Yeo scored 18 points as Seattle beat San Diego 75-64 on Thursday.

Yeo shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Redhawks (13-6, 2-4 West Coast Conference). Brayden Maldonado shot 5 for 12 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. John Christofilis shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Ty-Laur Johnson led the Toreros (7-12, 2-5) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, nine assists, two steals and two blocks. Assane Diop added 11 points and six rebounds for San Diego. Juan Sebastian Gorosito finished with 11 points.

Seattle raced out to a 25-10 lead in the first half thanks to a 14-0 scoring run. Maldonado scored 10 points in the first half, which finished 33-24 in favor of Seattle.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

