Yenes, New Mexico State Aggies host the Liberty Lady Flames

Liberty Lady Flames (6-5) at New Mexico State Aggies (4-8) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Liberty Lady Flames (6-5) at New Mexico State Aggies (4-8)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lucia Yenes and New Mexico State host Emmy Stout and Liberty in CUSA action Friday.

The Aggies have gone 3-2 in home games. New Mexico State is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

The Flames are 1-1 in road games. Liberty averages 17.4 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

New Mexico State’s average of 3.0 made 3-pointers per game is 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Liberty gives up. Liberty has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

The Aggies and Flames meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yenes is averaging 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Imani Warren is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ify Nwaobi is averaging 7.9 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Flames. Avery Mills is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 55.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

