Yenes leads New Mexico State against Middle Tennessee after 26-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (6-9, 2-1 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (8-7, 3-0 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State takes on Middle Tennessee after Lucia Yenes scored 26 points in New Mexico State’s 70-67 victory against the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers.

The Blue Raiders have gone 3-3 at home. Middle Tennessee is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 2-1 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State ranks fifth in the CUSA with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Morane Dossou averaging 5.8.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 58.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 59.5 Middle Tennessee gives up to opponents.

The Blue Raiders and Aggies face off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Davis is shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, while averaging 9.1 points. Blair Baugus is shooting 50.9% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Yenes is scoring 15.0 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Aggies. Imani Warren is averaging 14.8 points and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 59.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 61.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

