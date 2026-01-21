Yenes and the New Mexico State Aggies take on conference foe Jacksonville State

New Mexico State Aggies (7-11, 3-3 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-8, 3-2 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (7-11, 3-3 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-8, 3-2 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mya Barnes and Jacksonville State host Lucia Yenes and New Mexico State in CUSA play Thursday.

The Gamecocks have gone 4-2 in home games. Jacksonville State has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 3-3 in conference matchups. New Mexico State averages 19.3 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Jacksonville State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.3 per game New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Aggies meet Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is averaging 11.9 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Brooklyn McDaniel is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Yenes is averaging 14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Imani Warren is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

