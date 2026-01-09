Yale visits Stanton and Princeton

Yale Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (5-11, 1-0 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Yale Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (5-11, 1-0 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Yale after Jack Stanton scored 23 points in Princeton’s 78-76 victory against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Tigers have gone 5-1 in home games. Princeton averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 against conference opponents. Yale is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Princeton’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Yale gives up. Yale has shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

The Tigers and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Hicke is averaging 13.5 points for the Tigers. Stanton is averaging 14.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games.

Nick Townsend is scoring 16.5 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Isaac Celiscar is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

