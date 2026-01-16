Yale visits Columbia following Page’s 24-point performance

Yale Bulldogs (4-11, 0-2 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (10-5, 1-1 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Yale Bulldogs (4-11, 0-2 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (10-5, 1-1 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts Yale after Perri Page scored 24 points in Columbia’s 58-55 win over the Harvard Crimson.

The Lions are 3-3 on their home court. Columbia averages 70.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 in conference play. Yale ranks sixth in the Ivy League shooting 29.4% from 3-point range.

Columbia scores 70.7 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 69.1 Yale gives up. Yale averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Columbia allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Weiss averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc. Page is shooting 54.6% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

Ciniya Moore is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 17.1 points and 1.5 steals. Luisa Vydrova is shooting 49.0% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 60.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.