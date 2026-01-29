Yale hosts Dartmouth following Mitchell-Day’s 20-point game

Dartmouth Big Green (9-9, 3-2 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (15-3, 4-1 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Dartmouth Big Green (9-9, 3-2 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (15-3, 4-1 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth visits Yale after Brandon Mitchell-Day scored 20 points in Dartmouth’s 79-69 loss to the Columbia Lions.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-1 in home games. Yale ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Samson Aletan averaging 2.5.

The Big Green have gone 3-2 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth is second in the Ivy League with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell-Day averaging 7.2.

Yale averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.7 per game Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Yale gives up.

The Bulldogs and Big Green square off Friday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Townsend is averaging 17 points, 7.7 rebounds and four assists for the Bulldogs. Isaac Celiscar is averaging 11.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 54.3% over the past 10 games.

Jayden Williams is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 11.1 points. Kareem Thomas is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 84.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Big Green: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

