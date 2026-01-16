Yale hosts Cornell after Fiegen’s 33-point showing

Cornell Big Red (7-8, 0-2 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (12-3, 1-1 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Cornell Big Red (7-8, 0-2 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (12-3, 1-1 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell visits Yale after Jake Fiegen scored 33 points in Cornell’s 102-91 loss to the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 in home games. Yale scores 83.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Big Red are 0-2 in conference matchups. Cornell leads the Ivy League scoring 94.3 points per game while shooting 49.8%.

Yale’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Cornell gives up. Cornell has shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of Yale have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Big Red meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Townsend is averaging 16.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Isaac Celiscar is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Cooper Noard is averaging 19.9 points for the Big Red. Fiegen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Big Red: 4-6, averaging 96.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.