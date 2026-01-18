Yale faces Cornell on 3-game road slide

Yale Bulldogs (4-12, 0-3 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (7-9, 2-1 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Monday, 2 p.m.…

Yale Bulldogs (4-12, 0-3 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (7-9, 2-1 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hits the road against Cornell looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Big Red are 2-4 on their home court. Cornell has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-3 against Ivy League opponents. Yale is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Cornell’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Yale allows. Yale’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Cornell has given up to its opponents (42.3%).

The Big Red and Bulldogs square off Monday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Pape is averaging 11 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Big Red. Audrey Chen is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ciniya Moore is averaging 16.9 points for the Bulldogs. Luisa Vydrova is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 4-6, averaging 58.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.