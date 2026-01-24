Yale defeats Pennsylvania 77-60

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Townsend and Trevor Mullin each scored 17 points to help Yale defeat Pennsylvania 77-60 on Saturday.…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Townsend and Trevor Mullin each scored 17 points to help Yale defeat Pennsylvania 77-60 on Saturday.

Townsend also contributed nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-3, 4-1 Ivy League). Mullin shot 5 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Casey Simmons finished 7 of 11 from the floor to finish with 14 points.

AJ Levine finished with 17 points, seven assists and four steals for the Quakers (9-9, 2-3). TJ Power added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Pennsylvania. Ethan Roberts also had 12 points and six rebounds.

