Xzayvier Brown’s 23 points lead Oklahoma over Ole Miss, 86-70 in SEC opener

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Xzayvier Brown scored 23 points while Tae Davis and Nijel Pack each added 15 for Oklahoma…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Xzayvier Brown scored 23 points while Tae Davis and Nijel Pack each added 15 for Oklahoma in an 86-70 win over Mississippi on Saturday in an Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Brown shot 8 of 11 from the field and 4 of 5 from 3-point range for the Sooners (11-3). Oklahoma has won its last five games and nine of its previous 10.

The Rebels (8-6) were held scoreless for over 7 1/2 minutes in the first half after missing 12 consecutive field goals, which led to a 12-2 run for Oklahoma and a 35-26 lead. Ole Miss clawed back going into halftime trailing 43-41.

Patton Pinkins led Ole Miss in scoring with a career-high 25 points. Malik Dia added 17.

Mohamed Wague had 11 of his 15 rebounds in the first half and finished with 10 points. Koul Atak added 14 points for Oklahoma.

The Sooners shot 52% (31 of 60) from the field compared to the Rebels’ 38% (23 of 61).

Up next

Ole Miss: Hosts Arkansas on Jan. 7.

Oklahoma: Visits Mississippi State on Jan. 7.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.