Xavier takes on Georgetown after Noel’s 22-point game

Xavier Musketeers (8-6, 1-4 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-5, 1-3 Big East) Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Xavier Musketeers (8-6, 1-4 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-5, 1-3 Big East)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits Georgetown after Mariyah Noel scored 22 points in Xavier’s 67-54 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Hoyas have gone 7-1 at home. Georgetown has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Musketeers are 1-4 against Big East opponents. Xavier is seventh in the Big East with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by MacKenzie Givens averaging 2.4.

Georgetown’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Xavier gives up. Xavier averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Georgetown gives up.

The Hoyas and Musketeers face off Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cristen Carter is averaging 7.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Hoyas. Laila Jewett is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Noel is averaging 15.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Musketeers. Givens is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 60.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.