Xavier takes on conference foe Georgetown

Georgetown Hoyas (11-8, 4-6 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (10-9, 3-7 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Khia Miller and Georgetown visit Mariyah Noel and Xavier on Saturday.

The Musketeers have gone 7-5 at home. Xavier has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hoyas are 4-6 against Big East opponents. Georgetown ranks third in the Big East allowing 61.0 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

Xavier’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Georgetown gives up. Georgetown averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Xavier gives up.

The Musketeers and Hoyas meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Petra Oborilova averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 4.8 points while shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc. Noel is averaging 15.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Cristen Carter is averaging 6.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Hoyas. Miller is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 59.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Hoyas: 5-5, averaging 58.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

