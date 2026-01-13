Xavier hosts Butler after Moore’s 23-point game

Butler Bulldogs (10-6, 1-4 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (10-7, 2-4 Big East) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Butler Bulldogs (10-6, 1-4 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (10-7, 2-4 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Butler after Malik Moore scored 23 points in Xavier’s 97-84 win against the Providence Friars.

The Musketeers have gone 8-3 in home games. Xavier has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-4 against Big East opponents. Butler has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Xavier averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Butler allows. Butler averages 8.4 more points per game (84.1) than Xavier gives up (75.7).

The Musketeers and Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Carroll is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Musketeers. Moore is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Finley Bizjack is shooting 42.6% and averaging 16.3 points for the Bulldogs. Michael Ajayi is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.