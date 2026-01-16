Xavier faces conference rival St. John’s

St. John’s Red Storm (14-5, 4-4 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (10-7, 3-5 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

St. John’s Red Storm (14-5, 4-4 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (10-7, 3-5 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mariyah Noel and Xavier host Brooke Moore and St. John’s in Big East action.

The Musketeers have gone 7-4 at home. Xavier has a 4-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Red Storm have gone 4-4 against Big East opponents. St. John’s is seventh in the Big East scoring 63.7 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

Xavier is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 39.5% St. John’s allows to opponents. St. John’s averages 63.7 points per game, 0.8 more than the 62.9 Xavier gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Petra Oborilova is shooting 27.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 4.9 points. Noel is shooting 33.1% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Moore is averaging 13.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Red Storm. Beautiful Waheed is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 60.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 58.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

