Wysinger and Texas Southern host Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (6-13, 3-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (5-13, 3-4 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts Alabama State after Jaylen Wysinger scored 23 points in Texas Southern’s 89-74 win over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 4-4 in home games. Texas Southern is 1-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hornets are 3-3 in SWAC play. Alabama State has a 5-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Texas Southern’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Alabama State allows. Alabama State’s 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Texas Southern has allowed to its opponents (47.0%).

The Tigers and Hornets match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Roberts is averaging 12.9 points for the Tigers. Troy Hupstead is averaging 15.7 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 53.8% over the past 10 games.

Asjon Anderson is averaging 17.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.