Wyoming visits Fresno State after Heidbreder’s 23-point game

Wyoming Cowboys (11-6, 2-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (8-9, 2-4 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wyoming Cowboys (11-6, 2-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (8-9, 2-4 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State faces Wyoming after Jake Heidbreder scored 23 points in Fresno State’s 79-69 victory against the Colorado State Rams.

The Bulldogs are 6-5 in home games. Fresno State is eighth in the MWC with 13.8 assists per game led by Zaon Collins averaging 5.3.

The Cowboys are 2-4 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is the MWC leader with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Nasir Meyer averaging 5.1.

Fresno State averages 73.1 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 72.8 Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Fresno State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heidbreder is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 18 points and 1.5 steals. DeShawn Gory is shooting 48.5% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

Leland Walker is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Meyer is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.