Wyoming visits Boise State after Thompson’s 25-point showing

Wyoming Cowgirls (4-11, 1-5 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (12-5, 3-3 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts Wyoming after Tatum Thompson scored 25 points in Boise State’s 62-59 win against the Colorado State Rams.

The Broncos are 9-1 in home games. Boise State is seventh in the MWC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Libby Hutton averaging 2.0.

The Cowgirls are 1-5 in MWC play. Wyoming ranks ninth in the MWC shooting 28.4% from 3-point range.

Boise State scores 70.9 points, 8.6 more per game than the 62.3 Wyoming gives up. Wyoming’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Boise State has given up to its opponents (41.7%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is shooting 46.4% and averaging 15.5 points for the Broncos. Natalie Pasco is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Malene Pedersen is averaging 16.8 points for the Cowgirls. Henna Sandvik is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 55.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

