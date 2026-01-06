Wyoming plays Nevada on 7-game road skid

Wyoming Cowgirls (4-9, 1-3 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (5-9, 1-3 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wyoming Cowgirls (4-9, 1-3 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (5-9, 1-3 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming will try to break its seven-game road slide when the Cowgirls play Nevada.

The Wolf Pack have gone 5-1 at home. Nevada is fifth in the MWC in rebounding with 32.2 rebounds. Makayla Carter leads the Wolf Pack with 5.6 boards.

The Cowgirls are 1-3 in conference games. Wyoming has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Nevada is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 40.6% Wyoming allows to opponents. Wyoming has shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

The Wolf Pack and Cowgirls match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahrray Young is averaging 9.4 points for the Wolf Pack. Skylar Durley is averaging 9.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the past 10 games.

Malene Pedersen is averaging 17.2 points for the Cowgirls. Jane Rumpf is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 53.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 53.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

