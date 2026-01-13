Wyoming hosts San Diego State after Meyer’s 27-point performance

San Diego State Aztecs (11-4, 5-0 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (11-5, 2-3 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego State Aztecs (11-4, 5-0 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (11-5, 2-3 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts San Diego State after Nasir Meyer scored 27 points in Wyoming’s 92-83 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Cowboys have gone 9-1 at home. Wyoming is second in the MWC scoring 84.0 points while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Aztecs are 5-0 in conference matchups. San Diego State is the MWC leader with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Miles Heide averaging 5.4.

Wyoming’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.3 per game San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 9.8 more points per game (82.5) than Wyoming gives up to opponents (72.7).

The Cowboys and Aztecs square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leland Walker is shooting 47.4% and averaging 14.5 points for the Cowboys. Meyer is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Miles Byrd is averaging 9.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Aztecs. BJ Davis is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 83.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

