Wyoming faces Grand Canyon on 4-game win streak

Wyoming Cowgirls (8-12, 5-6 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-14, 6-5 MWC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming will try to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Cowgirls take on Grand Canyon.

The Antelopes are 3-6 on their home court. Grand Canyon has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cowgirls are 5-6 against conference opponents. Wyoming is third in the MWC with 14.1 assists per game led by Payton Muma averaging 2.5.

Grand Canyon scores 66.0 points, 5.8 more per game than the 60.2 Wyoming allows. Wyoming’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Grand Canyon has given up to its opponents (44.3%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Mann is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 13.1 points and 3.2 assists. Julianna LaMendola is averaging 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Muma is averaging four points for the Cowgirls. Malene Pedersen is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Cowgirls: 4-6, averaging 54.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

