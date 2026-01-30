Wright State wins 76-69 against Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — TJ Burch had 18 points in Wright State’s 76-69 win against Milwaukee on Friday night. Burch also…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — TJ Burch had 18 points in Wright State’s 76-69 win against Milwaukee on Friday night.

Burch also contributed four steals for the Raiders (14-8, 9-2 Horizon League). Dominic Pangonis scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Michael Cooper had 13 points and shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Panthers (9-14, 5-7) were led by Amar Augillard, who recorded 19 points and eight rebounds. Aaron Franklin added 13 points.

