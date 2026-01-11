Wright State visits Wells and Oakland

Wright State Raiders (10-7, 5-1 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-8, 5-1 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 3…

Wright State Raiders (10-7, 5-1 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-8, 5-1 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -4.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on Wright State after Ziare Wells scored 23 points in Oakland’s 97-72 victory against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Golden Grizzlies are 5-0 in home games. Oakland is third in the Horizon League scoring 84.1 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Raiders are 5-1 in Horizon League play. Wright State ranks seventh in the Horizon League with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Michael Imariagbe averaging 5.5.

Oakland makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Wright State has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Wright State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.5 per game Oakland gives up.

The Golden Grizzlies and Raiders square off Sunday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brody Robinson is averaging 15.7 points and 5.6 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Brett White II is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

TJ Burch is averaging 9.3 points and 2.9 steals for the Raiders. Imariagbe is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 86.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

