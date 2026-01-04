Wright State visits IU Indianapolis following D’Augustino’s 20-point showing

Wright State Raiders (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-12, 0-5 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Wright State Raiders (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-12, 0-5 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -8.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis takes on Wright State after Kyler D’Augustino scored 20 points in IU Indianapolis’ 81-72 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Jaguars are 3-3 on their home court. IU Indianapolis is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Raiders are 3-1 in conference games. Wright State averages 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.1% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State averages 78.3 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than the 91.6 IU Indianapolis gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Augustino is averaging 17.1 points for the Jaguars. Kameron Tinsley is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Michael Cooper is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Raiders. Michael Imariagbe is averaging 12.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 82.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.