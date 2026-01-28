Wright State visits Green Bay after Skorupski’s 22-point game

Wright State Raiders (6-15, 2-8 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (17-5, 12-0 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wright State Raiders (6-15, 2-8 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (17-5, 12-0 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays Wright State after Maddy Skorupski scored 22 points in Green Bay’s 72-61 win over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Phoenix are 10-0 in home games. Green Bay is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Raiders are 2-8 in conference matchups. Wright State is sixth in the Horizon scoring 66.3 points per game and is shooting 38.6%.

Green Bay’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Wright State allows. Wright State scores 8.5 more points per game (66.3) than Green Bay gives up to opponents (57.8).

The Phoenix and Raiders face off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Guyer averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Meghan Schultz is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Breezie Williams is averaging 12.4 points and 2.3 steals for the Raiders. Ellie Magestro-Kennedy is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 9-1, averaging 70.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Raiders: 1-9, averaging 60.6 points, 24.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.