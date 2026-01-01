Wright State defeats Milwaukee 76-70

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Imariagbe had 17 points in Wright State’s 76-70 victory against Milwaukee on Thursday. Imariagbe shot…

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Imariagbe had 17 points in Wright State’s 76-70 victory against Milwaukee on Thursday.

Imariagbe shot 4 of 10 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line for the Raiders (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League). TJ Burch scored 15 points, going 6 of 15 and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Dominic Pangonis finished with 13 points.

Danilo Jovanovich led the Panthers (7-8, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Isaiah Dorceus added 13 points for Milwaukee. Amar Augillard had 12 points.

