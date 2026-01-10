Wooten and Oklahoma State host Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes (11-5, 2-2 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (13-4, 2-2 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Colorado Buffaloes (11-5, 2-2 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (13-4, 2-2 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts Colorado after Jadyn Wooten scored 25 points in Oklahoma State’s 69-61 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cowgirls have gone 9-1 in home games. Oklahoma State is seventh in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 36.1 rebounds. Achol Akot paces the Cowgirls with 7.8 boards.

The Buffaloes have gone 2-2 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado averages 69.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

Oklahoma State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Colorado gives up. Colorado has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

The Cowgirls and Buffaloes match up Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lena Girardi is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, while averaging 12.4 points. Wooten is averaging 15.3 points and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Desiree Wooten is averaging 11.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Buffaloes. Zyanna Walker is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 83.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

