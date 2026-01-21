Woodward puts up 22 in IU Indianapolis’ 103-85 win against Oakland

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Finley Woodward had 22 points and IU Indianapolis beat Oakland 103-85 on Wednesday night. Woodward…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Finley Woodward had 22 points and IU Indianapolis beat Oakland 103-85 on Wednesday night.

Woodward had six rebounds and nine assists for the Jaguars (6-16, 2-9 Horizon League). Kyler D’Augustino scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 14 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line and added seven assists. Jaxon Edwards finished 10 of 15 from the field to finish with 20 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Golden Grizzlies (11-10, 7-3) were led by Isaac Garrett, who recorded 18 points and two steals. Michael Houge added 13 points and two blocks for Oakland. Brody Robinson also had 13 points and 11 assists.

