Wood and Sacred Heart host Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-10, 0-3 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-8, 3-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-10, 0-3 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-8, 3-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays Canisius after Amelia Wood scored 26 points in Sacred Heart’s 84-53 victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Pioneers are 3-3 in home games. Sacred Heart ranks sixth in the MAAC with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Wood averaging 4.8.

The Golden Griffins are 0-3 against MAAC opponents. Canisius has a 0-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Sacred Heart is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius has shot at a 40.5% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Sacred Heart have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Nascimento is averaging 6.2 points for the Pioneers. Wood is averaging 15.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the last 10 games.

Shariah Gailes is scoring 14.3 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Golden Griffins. Franka Wittenberg is averaging 10.1 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 57.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.