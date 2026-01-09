Wofford visits East Tennessee State after Nelson’s 22-point performance

Wofford Terriers (6-9, 0-1 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-9, 0-1 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST…

Wofford Terriers (6-9, 0-1 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-9, 0-1 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State plays Wofford after Anala Nelson scored 22 points in East Tennessee State’s 72-70 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Buccaneers have gone 4-4 at home. East Tennessee State gives up 59.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Terriers are 0-1 in SoCon play. Wofford is 1-8 against opponents over .500.

East Tennessee State is shooting 33.4% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 36.5% Wofford allows to opponents. Wofford has shot at a 40.7% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 10.4 points for the Buccaneers. Carmen Richardson is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

Gabby Mundy is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 12 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Queen Ikhiuwu is shooting 50.5% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 57.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 33.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.