Wofford visits Citadel after Machowski’s 27-point game

Wofford Terriers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Wofford Terriers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (3-11, 0-1 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -9.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford takes on Citadel after Nils Machowski scored 27 points in Wofford’s 79-74 win against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-4 in home games. Citadel allows 75.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.9 points per game.

The Terriers are 1-0 against SoCon opponents. Wofford ranks sixth in the SoCon with 14.4 assists per game led by Cayden Vasko averaging 3.7.

Citadel is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Wofford allows to opponents. Wofford averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Citadel allows.

The Bulldogs and Terriers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braxton Williams is averaging 11.1 points for the Bulldogs. Christian Moore is averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games.

Kahmare Holmes is averaging 16.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Terriers. Machowski is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.